Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of ERIC opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

