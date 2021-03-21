Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Hits $57.50 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Tellor has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $48.51 or 0.00084562 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $57.50 million and $42.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,264,737 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,340 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

