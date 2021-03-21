Telos (TLOS) Market Capitalization Tops $32.06 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. Telos has a market cap of $32.06 million and $261,703.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telos has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

