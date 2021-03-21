TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 267,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 778,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 41,902 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

