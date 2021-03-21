Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,590,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,903. The firm has a market cap of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.