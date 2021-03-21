Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 113,901 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 9.6% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.81% of PayPal worth $2,225,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $241.28. 10,555,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,555. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

