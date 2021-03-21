Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $856.23 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.24% of Mastercard worth $856,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Mastercard stock traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,224,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

