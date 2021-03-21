Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.0% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.27% of Visa worth $1,157,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 278,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $60,948,000 after acquiring an additional 61,889 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock traded down $13.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.90. 32,209,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,406,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its 200-day moving average is $206.49. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $403.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

