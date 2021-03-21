Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $24.94 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $259,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 53.9% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,088,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,468. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock worth $15,873,827. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.