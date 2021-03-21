Tendies Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $114,460.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,913,555 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,513,555 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

