TENT (TENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $402,506.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $402,506.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00459019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00063697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00701654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,708,360 coins and its circulating supply is 33,631,268 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

