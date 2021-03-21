Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.71.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 47.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 52.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 90.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.84. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

