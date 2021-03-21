Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.