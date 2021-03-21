Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Terex worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.