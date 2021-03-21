Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $357,018.50

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 65.1% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $357,018.50 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,896.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.28 or 0.00905546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.23 or 0.00347563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00032850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001211 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

