TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $474,755.53 and $103,529.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.