TerraKRW Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $43.12 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 48,237,387,683 coins and its circulating supply is 48,236,658,574 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

