TerraUSD (UST) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $48.28 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005749 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,320,049,834 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

