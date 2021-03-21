Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 92,828 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 10.0% of Capital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $171,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $899,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tesla by 400.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,048 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $654.87. 42,893,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,718,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $745.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

