TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 3,638,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,935. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.28.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,351,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
