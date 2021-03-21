TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 3,638,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,935. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,351,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

