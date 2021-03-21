The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,199 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.05. 10,670,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock valued at $86,740,414. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

