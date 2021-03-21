The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of The Chemours worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.