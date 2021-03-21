The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of The E.W. Scripps worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,993,522 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

