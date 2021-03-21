The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $120,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $285.22. 4,516,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,158. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.38. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $140.32 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 173.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

