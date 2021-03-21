The Force Protocol (FOR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.97 or 0.00498635 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 193.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

