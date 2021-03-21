The Graph Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00002961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $2.11 billion and approximately $238.89 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

