The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.37. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $45.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

