The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $33.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.33 billion and the lowest is $29.85 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $28.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $134.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.80 billion to $143.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $146.34 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.66. The firm has a market cap of $311.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

