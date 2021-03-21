The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,966,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.