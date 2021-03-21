The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average is $228.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

