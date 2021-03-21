The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.05. The Middleby reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,335,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares during the period.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

