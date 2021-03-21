The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Mosaic has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 146,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

