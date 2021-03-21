The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.25. 227,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,497. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $44.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,586,000 after buying an additional 409,183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 181,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

