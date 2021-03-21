The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 in the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Timken by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $87.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

