The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The Toro worth $18,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $105.55.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,067 shares of company stock worth $5,079,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

