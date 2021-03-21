The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 271.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 263,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 42.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,543,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.