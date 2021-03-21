The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,057 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Western Union by 11,967.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,217 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Western Union by 2,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $28,074,000.

The Western Union stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.