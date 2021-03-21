The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,387 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 353,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 622,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 64,481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 604,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 89,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

