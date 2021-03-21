THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 107.5% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 107.5% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009933 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 203% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000999 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

