THEKEY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.24 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. THEKEY has a market cap of $13.69 million and $1.24 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 74.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009902 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 92.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 68.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

