Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 49,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.85.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $445.01 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

