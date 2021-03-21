THETA Market Capitalization Hits $9.36 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, THETA has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion and approximately $490.94 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00033175 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

