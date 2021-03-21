Thisoption (TONS) Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00459163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00141983 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00692329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00074441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

