THORChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $27.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THORChain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00009773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.93 or 0.00458862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00141415 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00698601 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00073889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

