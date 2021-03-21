ThoreCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,142.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $11,202.50 or 0.19494509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $971.10 million and $35,142.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.15 or 0.00459672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00063927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00141484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00697220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00073910 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

