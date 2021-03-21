ThreeFold (TFT) Price Reaches $0.0703 on Top Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 147.8% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.71 million and $20,924.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.06 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00138477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.05 or 0.00749457 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00074488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

ThreeFold Token Profile

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Token Trading

