Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $232,882.19 and approximately $800.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00649599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

