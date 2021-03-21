Thrive Token Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 30% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $235,521.81 and $764.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

