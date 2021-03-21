Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $187.04 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Thunder Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 56.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $187.04 million and approximately $122.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

