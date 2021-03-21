Thunder Token Trading Up 54.1% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $196.65 million and approximately $85.23 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00500906 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 195.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

